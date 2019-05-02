Divergent Sound Series: Folk Meets the Symphony featuring Cody Martin

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series.  Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
