Kinderealm: Who’s New Nature Walk

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions go on a spring nature walk to learn about who's new in nature. Come dressed for the weather, as most of the program will be outside. Please make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. Free. For times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
