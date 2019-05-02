Winter is Coming

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305

Learn some facts behind the fantasy in this celebration of the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones. Dire wolves, lions and mammoths once flourished in the realm of Ohio. No oaths of fealty needed to join. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305
