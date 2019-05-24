WONE's Rock the Lock featuring Crush: A Tribute to Bon Jovi with Victory Highway
Your favorite tributes perform at Lock 3 for the free Friday night concert series. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Free. 7 p.m. lock3live.com
Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
