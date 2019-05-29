Weekday Walkers

Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the trail with frequent stops to discover nature along the way. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
