Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the trail with frequent stops to discover nature along the way. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Weekday Walkers
Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
