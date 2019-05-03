An Evening with Peabo Bryson

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303

This two-time Grammy-winning R&B and soul vocalist has released 20 albums to date and has separate records topping four different musical charts. All ages are welcome. The Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 9 p.m. on 5/3 and 7 p.m. on 5/4. $55-$110. thetangier.com

