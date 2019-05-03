First Friday Family Movie: “Racing Stripes”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

An abandoned zebra grows up believing he is a racehorse and, with the help of his barnyard friends and a teenage girl, sets out to achieve his dream of racing with thoroughbreds. The Canton Palace Theatre presents a family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration, “Kentucky Derby.” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
