Jilly’s presents Walking in Circles

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This classic Southern Rock band from the small town of Wadsworth is influenced by Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, Aerosmith and Van Halen. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
