Arise Shine Gala

Enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour to support ARC Recovery Services and their new Pearl House for Women. Be one of the first to see the construction updates while you snag exclusive auction items from Disney, the Pioneer Woman, Gervasi Vineyards, local artists and more. The University of Akron, Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $50 and up. arcrecoveryservices.com