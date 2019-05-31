Arise Shine Gala

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour to support ARC Recovery Services and their new Pearl House for Women. Be one of the first to see the construction updates while you snag exclusive auction items from Disney, the Pioneer Woman, Gervasi Vineyards, local artists and more. The University of Akron, Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $50 and up. arcrecoveryservices.com

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
