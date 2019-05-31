Jilly’s presents AZ1 – As One Band

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Playing genres from jazz and blues to soul, R&B and light rock, this band features musical director Ray McCall on piano and vocals, Jan Rookard on lead vocals and Eric Johnson on drums and vocals. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
