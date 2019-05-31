The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join the legend as he presents his greatest hits, accompanied by The Empty Pockets. Go back in time with “On the Border,” “Song on the Radio,” “Time Passages” and, of course, “Year of the Cat.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $35-$50. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Al Stewart Greatest Hits Tour with The Empty Pockets - 2019-05-31 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Thursday

May 30, 2019

Friday

May 31, 2019

Saturday

June 1, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Highland Square

Sunday

June 2, 2019

Monday

June 3, 2019

Tuesday

June 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours