“West Side Story”: Symphony Concert Version

Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score changed the course of Broadway history. Picking up where George Gershwin left off, Bernstein’s musical is a hot concoction of Latin jazz, Broadway romance, popular songs, tension-filled ensembles and classical charm. The complete 1957 score is performed in its original splendor. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org