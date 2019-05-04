“West Side Story”: Symphony Concert Version

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score changed the course of Broadway history. Picking up where George Gershwin left off, Bernstein’s musical is a hot concoction of Latin jazz, Broadway romance, popular songs, tension-filled ensembles and classical charm. The complete 1957 score is performed in its original splendor. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
