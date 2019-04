Hower House Museum presents 2019 Artisan & Antiques Faire

Now in its 21st year, this event has been rebranded, expanded and reimagined, with artisans and vendors conveniently located on one floor. All proceeds benefit the Hower House Museum and its educational programming. Quaker Station Old Depot, 130 S. Broadway St., Akron. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $6. howerhouse.org