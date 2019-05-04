Blu Jazz presents Hubb’s Groove featuring Stacey Crawford

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Cleveland's in-demand smooth and soul jazz sensations make a sizzlin' Saturday night return to Blu with special guest vocalist, "Sarah's Girl" Stacey Crawford. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Subscribe right rail