Blu Jazz presents Hubb’s Groove featuring Stacey Crawford

Cleveland's in-demand smooth and soul jazz sensations make a sizzlin' Saturday night return to Blu with special guest vocalist, "Sarah's Girl" Stacey Crawford. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street , Akron , Ohio 44308