Free Fishing Days

Ohio residents of all ages and experience levels are welcome to drop a line. No license is required, and equipment/bait will be provided while supplies last. Learn to clean your catch and get some native fish recipes. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Silver Creek Boathouse 5171 S. Medina Line, Norton, Ohio View Map
Tags

