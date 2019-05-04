Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Kovac and some of his favorite pickers roll in to play original Ohio bluegrass and some of your favorite tunes from the legends of bluegrass. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band - 2019-05-04 19:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail