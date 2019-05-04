Kovac and some of his favorite pickers roll in to play original Ohio bluegrass and some of your favorite tunes from the legends of bluegrass. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents Paul Kovac’s Grass Jam Band
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
