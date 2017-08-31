54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree

Hike at least eight designated trails to receive hiking rewards. Hikes must be completed by 11/30. Rewards are free to Summit County residents, but out-of-county residents pay to receive rewards. Hiking forms with the list of trails will be available at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron; Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg; and all Acme Fresh Market stores. $5-$10. For more information, visit www.hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org.