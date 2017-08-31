54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree

to Google Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Hike at least eight designated trails to receive hiking rewards. Hikes must be completed by 11/30. Rewards are free to Summit County residents, but out-of-county residents pay to receive rewards. Hiking forms with the list of trails will be available at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron; Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg; and all Acme Fresh Market stores. $5-$10. For more information, visit www.hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org.

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - 54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree - 2017-08-31 00:00:00

Tags

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

  • -

    The alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search