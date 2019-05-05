With a string of No. 1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,’” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bucky Heard continues to perform to sold-out crowds around the world. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7 p.m. $35-$68. livenation.com
The Righteous Brothers
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
