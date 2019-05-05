The Righteous Brothers

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With a string of No. 1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,’” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bucky Heard continues to perform to sold-out crowds around the world. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7 p.m. $35-$68. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
