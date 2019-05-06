Canton Youth Symphonies Spring Concert

Enjoy a spring concert featuring all three orchestras in the Canton Youth Symphony program. The Canton Youth Symphonies offer aspiring young musicians a professional learning environment focused on the highest artistic standards. Students work closely with Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians and guest artists. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $5. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
