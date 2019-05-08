The Kent Stage presents Four Bitchin' Babes

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Sally Fingerett, Debi Smith, Deirdre Flint and original Babes member Christine Lavin bring an original brand of musical theater to their 25-year career onstage and in studios, releasing multiple recordings and a full-length DVD. Together they honor and pay tribute to the wacky and hectic lives of men and women with their unbridled comedic commentary. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25-$35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
