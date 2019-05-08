Voices in the Valley presents Willie Watson

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

For nearly two decades, Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. This classic folksinger, storyteller and traveler has a catalog of songs that bridges the gap between the past and present. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $27-$32. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
