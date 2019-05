“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”

Inspired by the paintings of Gertrude Seiberling, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens presents this garden installation of 15 one-of-a-kind metal sculptures to complement Gertrude’s paintings on display in the Manor House as part of this year’s theme, “Lasting Impressions.” Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $8-$19. stanhywet.org