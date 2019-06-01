2019 Season Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

Village of Peninsula Main Street (Route 303) & Akron Peninsula Road , Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Flea at the Farm! An upscale market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors, held on the first Saturday of the month from June to September plus a second market in June to coincide with the nearby Boston Mills / Brandywine / Alpine Valley Ski Resorts ArtFest. Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 10 a.m. Free. heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
