Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My!

to Google Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262

April showers bring more than flowers. Join a naturalist on a hike to look for seasonal wildflowers, ferns and fungi. Meet at the Indian Spring Trailhead. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area 521 South River Road, Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Flowers, Ferns & Fungi – Oh, My! - 2019-06-01 10:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Thursday

May 30, 2019

Friday

May 31, 2019

  • Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Saturday

June 1, 2019

Sunday

June 2, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Bath Community Park

Monday

June 3, 2019

Tuesday

June 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours