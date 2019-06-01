Frankie Scinta

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

After thousands of performances over the years, the Scintas have become Las Vegas’s first family of entertainment with their signature comedy, musical prowess and knack for spot-on impressions, blending classic songs from Dean Martin, Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Avicci and Bruno Mars with relatable humor that leaves the audience feeling like they’re hanging out with family. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$58. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
