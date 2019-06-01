Jazz under the Stars: Hip to That

ORMACO opens its ninth season of Jazz under the Stars with Hip to That, a four-piece Cleveland-based jazz quartet that specializes in tunes from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and pop tunes with a jazzy twist. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and enjoy this free concert. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at The United Church of Christ, 217 E. Liberty St., Medina. Uptown Park, 79-89 Public Square, Medina. 7 p.m. Free.