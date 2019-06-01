Kids Day of Safety & Play

Hit the Medina Square for hours of family-friendly fun, including games of chance, a summer reading kickoff, a book sale, face painting, dancing and a huge safety fair. Check out a fire truck, sit in a police car, practice with a fire extinguisher and have a blast. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com