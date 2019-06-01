Kids Day of Safety & Play

to Google Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Hit the Medina Square for hours of family-friendly fun, including games of chance, a summer reading kickoff, a book sale, face painting, dancing and a huge safety fair. Check out a fire truck, sit in a police car, practice with a fire extinguisher and have a blast. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. mainstreetmedina.com

Info

Main Street Medina 5 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kids Day of Safety & Play - 2019-06-01 09:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Thursday

May 30, 2019

Friday

May 31, 2019

  • Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Saturday

June 1, 2019

Sunday

June 2, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Bath Community Park

Monday

June 3, 2019

Tuesday

June 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours