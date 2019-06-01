Meredith Masony – “That's Inappropriate: The Dirty Laundry Tour”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Have an unforgettable night out as Masony takes you through a hilarious journey of marriage, motherhood and everything in between. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $41-$72. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
