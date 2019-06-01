Rhythm of Summer

to Google Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Celebrate summer with music, dance and art. Extended evening hours means more time to enjoy the entertainment, animals, food and drinks. Regular admission rates apply. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. $9-$12. Free members. akronzoo.org

Info

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Rhythm of Summer - 2019-06-01 11:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Thursday

May 30, 2019

Friday

May 31, 2019

  • Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Saturday

June 1, 2019

Sunday

June 2, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Bath Community Park

Monday

June 3, 2019

Tuesday

June 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours