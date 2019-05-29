The Kent Stage presents Karla Bonoff

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This female artist has been described as one of the finest singer-songwriters of her generation with a career spanning four decades that includes critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity and the unwavering respect of her peers. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $32-$43. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
May 29, 2019

May 30, 2019

May 31, 2019

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2019

June 3, 2019

June 4, 2019

