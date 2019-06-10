Three guests from Europe’s most distinctive folk ensemble, the Early Folk Band, join forces with three Apollo’s Fire favorite musicians in this new transatlantic encounter. Folk ballads from the Old-World weave tales of distant countries – from the mysteries of the sea to King Arthur and Robin Hood. The Bath UCC Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit apollosfire.org.
Apollo’s Fire’s Countryside Concerts presents Far Beyond the Sea: Folk Ballads from the Old World
The Bath Church UCC 3980 W Bath Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That2019 Kent Restaurant Week
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330Falls Cancer Club Card Party
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Ryan Humbert
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatWONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie “Sing”
-
Saturday
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & Family Sow and Grow Farm Festival This & ThatSow & Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale
-
-
Kids & FamilyS.T.E.A.M. Team
-
-
Charity & FundraisersPaint & Sip Fundraiser for Special Olympics
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Josh Ferro
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesThe Walk to Remember
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Wedding Show
-
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & Family Sow and Grow Farm Festival This & ThatSow & Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
Monday
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire’s Countryside Concerts presents Far Beyond the Sea: Folk Ballads from the Old World
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatMassillon Woman’s Club: A Century of Sisterhood
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & ReadingsCritter Tuesday
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatMassillon Woman’s Club: A Century of Sisterhood
-
Wednesday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceOpen Auditions for PNR Improv
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatDerek Hough: Live! The Tour
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-