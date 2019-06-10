Apollo’s Fire’s Countryside Concerts presents Far Beyond the Sea: Folk Ballads from the Old World

The Bath Church UCC 3980 W Bath Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

Three guests from Europe’s most distinctive folk ensemble, the Early Folk Band, join forces with three Apollo’s Fire favorite musicians in this new transatlantic encounter. Folk ballads from the Old-World weave tales of distant countries – from the mysteries of the sea to King Arthur and Robin Hood. The Bath UCC Church, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit apollosfire.org.

The Bath Church UCC 3980 W Bath Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
