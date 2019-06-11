Urban Eats

Stop by to learn about food in the city with Summit Metro Parks and Let's Grow Akron. Then, shop the on-site farmers market which happens 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through mid-October. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., Akron. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org