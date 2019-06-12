Derek Hough: Live! The Tour

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

From the Emmy-winning mind of Hough, the live dance show is the first-ever solo tour. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and everything in between. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$85. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Tags

