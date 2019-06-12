From the Emmy-winning mind of Hough, the live dance show is the first-ever solo tour. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hop-hop and everything in between. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$85. akroncivic.com
Derek Hough: Live! The Tour
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That2019 Kent Restaurant Week
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330Falls Cancer Club Card Party
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Ryan Humbert
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & ThatWONE's Rock the Lock featuring Hotel California: The Original Tribute with Angie Haze
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie “Sing”
-
Saturday
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & Family Sow and Grow Farm Festival This & ThatSow & Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale
-
-
Kids & FamilyS.T.E.A.M. Team
-
-
Charity & FundraisersPaint & Sip Fundraiser for Special Olympics
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Josh Ferro
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesThe Walk to Remember
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Wedding Show
-
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & Family Sow and Grow Farm Festival This & ThatSow & Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
Monday
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire’s Countryside Concerts presents Far Beyond the Sea: Folk Ballads from the Old World
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatMassillon Woman’s Club: A Century of Sisterhood
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Talks & ReadingsCritter Tuesday
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Fused: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatMassillon Woman’s Club: A Century of Sisterhood
-
Wednesday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceOpen Auditions for PNR Improv
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatDerek Hough: Live! The Tour
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-