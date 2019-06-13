“Little Black Dress”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Follow the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy as you witness the girls’ major life events in their little black dresses – first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, first funeral and more. Told through energetic and dynamic music that is both catchy and hilarious, this show tells a heartfelt story about love and friendship. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $28=$38. akroncivic.com

Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
