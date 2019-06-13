“Little Black Dress”

Follow the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy as you witness the girls’ major life events in their little black dresses – first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, first funeral and more. Told through energetic and dynamic music that is both catchy and hilarious, this show tells a heartfelt story about love and friendship. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $28=$38. akroncivic.com