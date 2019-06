Man of La Mancha

Porthouse presents the powerful and simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking musical inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' masterpiece Don Quixote. Featuring songs such as "Dulcinea" and "The Impossible Dream," "Man of La Mancha" follows the journey of a dying old man determined not to abandon his ideals or passion. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $26-$42. kent.edu/porthouse