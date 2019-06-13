Join Summit Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson at the opening of the "Conservation Matters!" exhibit for a presentation about the park district's conservation program. From prairie burns to cloning technology, learn what is happening behind the scenes to support endangered ecosystems and species, and nationally significant historical and archaeological sites. Light refreshments will be served. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 6-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org