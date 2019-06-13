Divergent Sound Series: 80s Indie Pop Meets the Symphony featuring The Ledges

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Enjoy free admission with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, The Divergent Sounds Series, This & That
