6/14-6/16 Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs
Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $5-$25. For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
6/14-6/16 Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs
Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $5-$25. For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatDerek Hough: Live! The Tour
-
Comedy Theater & DanceOpen Auditions for PNR Improv
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatMan of La Mancha
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"Mamma Mia!” a Musical Comedy
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatConservation Matters!
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatDrop-In Discovery: Awesome Amphibians
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Hudson Events Kids & Family This & ThatHudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens”
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkRittman Orchards' Annual Strawberry Jamboree
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesStep Into Autism
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesStep Into Autism
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That62nd annual Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyFairy Days at Heritage Farms
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkRittman Orchards' Annual Strawberry Jamboree
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatMan of La Mancha
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"Mamma Mia!” a Musical Comedy
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatMelissa Etheridge
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatMan of La Mancha
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"Mamma Mia!” a Musical Comedy
-
Baker Media Group LLC 2017