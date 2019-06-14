Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs

to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

6/14-6/16 Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $5-$25. For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Info

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Portland Sea Dogs - 2019-06-14 00:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Thursday

June 13, 2019

Friday

June 14, 2019

Saturday

June 15, 2019

Sunday

June 16, 2019

Monday

June 17, 2019

Tuesday

June 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours