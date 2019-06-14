Moths of Sand Run

Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion 1501 Sand Run Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44313

Learn how to attract these amazing creatures, and for a chance to observe their beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close. Big silk moths might even join us for the evening! Bring a flashlight, bug spray and camera. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 9-11 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion 1501 Sand Run Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44313
