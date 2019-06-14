Montreal-born Grenadian-Canadian, Kater grew up between two worlds: her family’s deep ties to folk music and the years she spent soaking up Appalachian music in West Virginia. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents Kaia Kater Trio
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
