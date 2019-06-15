AJ Croce Plays Croce

Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock singer-songwriter and son of the beloved artist Jim Croce. This concert features a complete set of classics by A.J. Croce’s father, including such timeless songs as "Operator," "You Don't Mess Around with Jim," "Workin' At the Car Wash Blues" and "Lovers Cross" to name just a few. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$40. thekentstage.com