Live Music on The Piazza: Colin John

Gervasi features a variety of talented musicians at multiple venues on the estate. Visit the Still House for live performances Wednesday-Sunday evenings all year long. During the summer, hear live music Tuesday-Sunday on The Piazza, and on select nights in The Pavilion for the Musica Concert Series. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 7-10 p.m. Free. gervasivineyard.com