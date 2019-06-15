Live Music on The Piazza: Colin John

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Gervasi features a variety of talented musicians at multiple venues on the estate. Visit the Still House for live performances Wednesday-Sunday evenings all year long. During the summer, hear live music Tuesday-Sunday on The Piazza, and on select nights in The Pavilion for the Musica Concert Series. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 7-10 p.m. Free. gervasivineyard.com

