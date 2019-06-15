Medina County Pizza Palooza

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Help choose the best pizza in Medina County at this annual event. Up to eight pizzerias will compete for best pie in Medina. While you’re enjoying the pizza-tasting, walk around the Medina Square and visit over 50 social service and non-profit groups offering incredible support for the community. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. mainstreetmedina.com

