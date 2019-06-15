Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Midwestern-bred, Nashville-based House is a singer/songwriter of warm, sincere folk-rock. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Griffin House - 2019-06-15 19:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Thursday

June 13, 2019

Friday

June 14, 2019

Saturday

June 15, 2019

Sunday

June 16, 2019

Monday

June 17, 2019

Tuesday

June 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours