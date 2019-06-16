62nd annual Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

This Father’s Day car show is presented with the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America. View 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915-1993. The special feature is a British Invasion Class, and the Inner Circle returns after a one-year hiatus. Tours of the Manor House are self-guided only. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $5-$14. stanhywet.org

