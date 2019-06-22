Brew at the Zoo: Decades Night

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Sample different beers and wines from local breweries and wineries as you enjoy the zoo, food trucks, live entertainment and more. This event is for adults 21 and over only, including designated driver tickets. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $16-$50. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
