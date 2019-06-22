Don Drumm Summer Shindig: Book Signing and Music

A new music and art collaboration brings to life the history of the Ohio and Erie Canal. Laurie Caner of folk band Hey Mavis and Akron artist Leandra Drumm have finished their CD and book project, “Silver Ribbon Dream,” a 28-page hardcover book with a 10-song CD. The book features ten illustrations by Drumm, which interpret the stories behind the original songs. The project was funded by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery, 437 Crouse St., Akron. 1-4 p.m. Free. dondrummstudios.com

Don Drumm Studios & Gallery 437 Crouse St. , Akron, Ohio 44311 View Map
