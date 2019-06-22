Got A Date with An Angel: Musical Memories of Meyers Lake Park

From the 1920s to the 1970s, summers in Canton meant Meyers Lake Park. Relive memories through a prologue of historic film footage accompanied by Jay Spencer at the Kilgen Wonder Organ. Then step back in time to the heyday of the famous Moonlight Ballroom with Joseph Rubin and his orchestra. Enjoy a preshow lecture, “Meyers Lake Revisited” by Kimberly Kenney, Curator of the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6:30 p.m. $25. cantonpalacetheatre.org