Patti Labelle

This soulful songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, Labelle creates the unique platform of versatility that she is known and revered for. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $73-$125. livenation.com