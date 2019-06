Summer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”

This fabulous and informative summer exhibit features the exquisite Hower House Museum costume collection in an exploration of social customs and their influence on all aspects of day and evening wear. The University of Akron, Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. Wednesday, Thurs., Fri. and Sat. Noon-3 p.m. $2-$10. howerhouse.org